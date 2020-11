Taylor Swift reveals identity of mystery co-writer 'William Bowery' Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Taylor Swift has revealed the identity of a mystery writer on her latest album - her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Taylor Swift has revealed the identity of a mystery writer on her latest album - her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like