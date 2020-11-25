Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alabama's Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach against Auburn

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 and is mildly symptomatic, so he will miss Saturday's game against Auburn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Saban Nick Saban American football coach


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Mail-order mistletoe firm hoping for bumper Christmas [Video]

Mail-order mistletoe firm hoping for bumper Christmas

A mail-order mistletoe supplier is set for a busy few weeks despite the impactof Covid-19 on the wider festive industry. Sarah Starkey, of Mistletoe ByPost, says early signs look good for business as customers buy mistletoeonline for their homes and Christmas gatherings. The country's biggestmistletoe and holly auction was recently cancelled for the first time in overa century due to the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Doctor recreates what COVID patients see in the moments before they die

 In a chilling video, Dr. Kenneth Remy, a Washington University researcher and physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, recreated..
CBS News

"This pandemic must be seen": How images of COVID-19 could help fight complacency

 In a piece for WIRED.com, contributor Roxanne Khamsi points out the impact visual images have and how showing pictures of COVID-19's human toll could help combat..
CBS News

Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Food Shelter, 'An Incredible Gift'

 Michael Jordan is feeling the holiday spirit -- the NBA legend just donated $2 MILLION to help feed people in need!!! "In these challenging times and in a year..
TMZ.com

Auburn Tigers football Auburn Tigers football


Alabama Crimson Tide football Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team

Alabama leads first College Football Playoff committee ranking of the season

 The College Football Playoff ranking was released Tuesday by the 13-person committee with Alabama and Notre Dame leading the Top 25 teams.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miami Hurricanes Football Coach Manny Diaz Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Miami Hurricanes Football Coach Manny Diaz Tests Positive For COVID-19

The head coach of the University of Miami Hurricanes has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:45Published
2 Mass. Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

2 Mass. Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19

Two House members tested positive for COVID-19 after attending budget hearings. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:25Published
Leach comments on MSU's postponed matchup with Auburn [Video]

Leach comments on MSU's postponed matchup with Auburn

The SEC announced that Mississippi State's matchup with Auburn, originally scheduled for November 14th, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. Mike Leach addressed the situation.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Related news from verified sources

Alabama's Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach against Auburn

 Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 and is mildly symptomatic, so he will miss Saturday's game against Auburn.
USATODAY.com

College football picks, odds for SEC in Week 13: Auburn keeps it close with Alabama in 2020 Iron Bowl game

 SEC Smothered and Covered breaks down breaks down rivalry weekend in Week 13 of the college football season
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPN

College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State

 Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
Denver Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyESPNCBS SportsNewsdayDaily Caller