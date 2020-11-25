Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanderbilt football considers women's soccer player at kicker against Missouri because of COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Vanderbilt women's soccer player Sarah Fuller is practicing at kicker for the football team and could be an "option" against Missouri on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona dies aged 60 01:05

 Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Missouri Missouri State of the United States of America

Rep.-Elect Cori Bush Glad She's Helping Normalize Thrift Shopping

 Cori Bush got elected to represent Missouri's 1st congressional district ... but she's also reppin' working-class folks who can't afford a designer business..
TMZ.com
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Poll workers contract virus, but election day link unclear

 Despite painstaking efforts to keep election sites safe, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on election day have tested positive for the..
New Zealand Herald
Missouri Supreme Court blocks J&J’s damages appeal [Video]

Missouri Supreme Court blocks J&J’s damages appeal

Missouri's highest court on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Vanderbilt University Vanderbilt University Private research university in Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research

 Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ahmed Patel, Congress’s man for all seasons, dies at 71

 The passing of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, or ‘AP’ as he was referred to, on Wednesday morning at a Gurgaon hospital after a long battle with..
IndiaTimes

Thanksgiving night Ravens-Steelers game moved to Sunday due to COVID

 The NFL announced the move but did not specify a time for the game nor which network would televise it.
CBS News
Doctor calls for a greater focus on the mental health fallout from COVID-19 [Video]

Doctor calls for a greater focus on the mental health fallout from COVID-19

"As a doctor, I see a lot of very distressed people coming into my office," he said. "The way the government and politicians talk about the virus is making people anxious and that's a big problem."View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:22Published

Covid-19 Coronavirus: Fears Thanksgiving could see Covid explosion

 Despite Covid-19 still running rampant across the country, many Americans are refusing to give up their holiday plans in order to help slow the spread.With..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA's New Women's Soccer Team To Play Home Games At Banc Of California Stadium [Video]

LA's New Women's Soccer Team To Play Home Games At Banc Of California Stadium

Los Angeles' newest professional sports franchise, Angel City Football Club of the National Women's Soccer League, announced Thursday it will play its home games at Banc of California Stadium in..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
29-0 loss reopens debate on women's football in Brazil [Video]

29-0 loss reopens debate on women's football in Brazil

Brazilian soccer club's 29-0 sparks debate about the competitiveness of the women's game in the South American country.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:58Published
LAFC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

LAFC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Los Angeles Football Club player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Major League Soccer team announced Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published