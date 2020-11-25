Global  
 

Why the mysterious Utah monolith is making many of us think about '2001'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020
An unexplained monolith was discovered in Utah's Red Rock Country, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there?

 A mysterious metal monolith has been discovered in the remote mars-like landscape of the Utah desert in the united states. The plain metal 3-sided structure was spotted during a helicopter survey on November 18 and noone knows wh put it there. Watch the video to find out more. #Utah #Monolith...

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery

A mysterious metal monolith has been found planted in the ground in a remotepart of the United States. The object was spotted in Utah by state officialswho were helping to count sheep from a helicopter.

ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Grammys, Monolith

 The Duchess of Sussex reveals she had a miscarriage in July; Beyonce scores multiple Grammy nominations, the Weeknd snubbed; Monolith found in south eastern..
The Utah monolith mystery: Theories abound over metal rectangle found among rocks

Mystery of the metal monolith found in Utah

A giant metal monolith found last week in a remote part of southern Utah has mystified millions. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Alien Art from Above? Mysterious Metal Monolith Found in Utah Desert

Workers with Utah’s Department of Public Safety discovered a giant hunk of metal in the Utah desert. They don’t know where it came from.

Metal Monolith Found in Utah Wilderness

A tall metal monolith was found embedded into the ground in a remote area of the Utah wilderness.

 Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state. The smooth,...
