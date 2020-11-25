Marcus Rashford: Special BBC award at Sports Personality show for Man Utd forward

John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners



Star Wars actor John Boyega, actress Michaela Coel and England footballerMarcus Rashford are among the people who have been honoured at this year’s GQMen Of The Year awards. Boyega was named winner of the icon award, withChewing Gum star Coel named the creative icon winner and Rashford awarded thecampaigner honour at the virtual ceremony. Manchester United star Rashford,23, has won widespread praise and an MBE following his successful lobbying ofthe Government for the extension of free school meals. GQ’s annual event,which celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s culturallandscape in style, politics, entertainment and sport, was held online thisyear, hosted by Jack Whitehall.

