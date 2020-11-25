Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Rashford: Special BBC award at Sports Personality show for Man Utd forward

BBC News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be given a special award at next month's BBC Sports Personality show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners [Video]

John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners

Star Wars actor John Boyega, actress Michaela Coel and England footballerMarcus Rashford are among the people who have been honoured at this year’s GQMen Of The Year awards. Boyega was named winner of the icon award, withChewing Gum star Coel named the creative icon winner and Rashford awarded thecampaigner honour at the virtual ceremony. Manchester United star Rashford,23, has won widespread praise and an MBE following his successful lobbying ofthe Government for the extension of free school meals. GQ’s annual event,which celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s culturallandscape in style, politics, entertainment and sport, was held online thisyear, hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show [Video]

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty [Video]

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:53Published

BBC Sports Personality of the Year BBC Sports Personality of the Year


Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani [Video]

FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

Cavani to be investigated by the FA over social media post

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:02Published

England call up Manchester United's Abbie McManus to training camp

 Manchester United defender Abbie McManus joins England's training camp at St George's Park.
BBC News

FA to investigate Edinson Cavani social media post

 The Football Association will look into a social media post made by Edinson Cavani that could land the Uruguayan in hot water. The striker inspired Manchester..
WorldNews
Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation [Video]

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd forward's Instagram post to be looked into by FA

 Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani deletes a social media post which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.
BBC News

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cultural Academy in Srinagar pays tribute to late singer Raj Begum [Video]

Cultural Academy in Srinagar pays tribute to late singer Raj Begum

The Cultural Academy paid rich tributes to legendary female singer and Padma Shri award holder late Raj Begum during a special folk music show here. The special event was organized by JandK Academy of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:53Published
'Football is proud of Rashford' [Video]

'Football is proud of Rashford'

Sky Sports' Martin Tyler says Marcus Rashford's campaigning for free meals for school children is proof of how footballers can use their power in the right way.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Hodgson: Rashford should be 'extremely proud' [Video]

Hodgson: Rashford should be 'extremely proud'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson gave Marcus Rashford his international debut when he was in charge of England - and praised the Manchester United man for the way he has launched a campaign to combat..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Detectives Continue to Question Man Arrested in Connection with Murder in Bradford

 *Tuesday 1 December, 2020* Detectives are continuing to question the man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of a man in Bradford. Officers...
West Yorkshire Police Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Maharashtra: Railway Police reunites specially-abled teen, 80-year-old man with families

 A 17-year-old specially-abled boy was reunited with his parents by the Kasara Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday. In another case, Panvel RPF also reunited...
Mid-Day

Northland shooting: Man shot after firing at cop's dog

Northland shooting: Man shot after firing at cop's dog Northland police are poised to provide more details about this morning's incident when an officer shot a man who earlier fired on a police dog. Superintendent...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •IndiaTimes