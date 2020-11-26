26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: 'Whereabouts of not known'
The whereabouts of , a Pakistani-American who made five spy missions to India on behalf of the Pakistan government-backed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and played a key role in the deadly 2008 , are not known, according to a report by news agency IANS. The IANS report said that Headley's name did not show up when it ran a search of the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) database of prisoners. Headley, whose original name was Daood Sayed Gilani, admitted to working for both the...
Home minister Amit Shah pays tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacksUnion Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 12th anniversary..
Tributes paid to martyrs on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attackMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid..
26/11: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorismNovember 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. "Through the Rewards for Justice programme, we seek to ensure that all those..
'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary
Covid: Pakistan cricket squad quarantined after positive tests in New ZealandThe whole squad is quarantined following six positives, after some members "contravened protocols".
Protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan alleging rigged assembly election
Construction of 26/11 memorial underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years jail for illegal funding of 2 terror casesAccording to a report by Samaa TV, a Lahore anti-terrorism court has sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Saeed, Prof Zafar Iqbal, and Yahya Muhajid to a cumulative..
