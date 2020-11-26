Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: 'Whereabouts of not known'

WorldNews Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: 'Whereabouts of not known'The whereabouts of , a Pakistani-American who made five spy missions to India on behalf of the Pakistan government-backed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and played a key role in the deadly 2008 , are not known, according to a report by news agency IANS. The IANS report said that Headley's name did not show up when it ran a search of the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) database of prisoners. Headley, whose original name was Daood Sayed Gilani, admitted to working for both the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Headley David Headley


Indo-Asian News Service


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Home minister Amit Shah pays tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 12th anniversary..
IndiaTimes

Tributes paid to martyrs on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attack

 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid..
IndiaTimes

26/11: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorism

 November 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. "Through the Rewards for Justice programme, we seek to ensure that all those..
IndiaTimes
'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary [Video]

'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary

A group of Indian-Americans and other community organisations held a memorial gathering outside the Capitol Hill for the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. A truck with a billboard, reading "We Demand Justice" was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies in Washington, DC on the eve of Mumbai terror attack anniversary. Displaying anti-Pakistan banners and shouting slogans like "We want justice", the protesters on November 25 evening (Wednesday) said that twelve years have passed and Pakistan is yet to take any action on those who orchestrated the attack. Instead the prime accused live freely in Pakistan. Community activist Krishna Reddy said, "We are here on the anniversary of 26/11, when terrorists from Pakistan came to Mumbai and killed many innocent people, including six Americans as well, they just looked at the passport of the Americans and killed them. So the US intelligence knows that this has been done and controlled by Pakistani intelligence directly." "I urge the incoming administration not to give any kind of financial aid to Pakistan, nor in Afghanistan, until Pakistan takes action against the perpetrators of this crime and gives justice to those who lost lives," Krishna added. "We have gathered here today to remind the US government that it's been 12 years since the heinous act of terror was committed, I hope that the new administration takes every step possible to bring the perpetrators to justice", said another activist Mahindra Sapa. Earlier today, the Indian American group also sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck carrying "we demand justice" that was seen outside the Pakistan and Turkish embassies in DC.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Covid: Pakistan cricket squad quarantined after positive tests in New Zealand

 The whole squad is quarantined following six positives, after some members "contravened protocols".
BBC News
Protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan alleging rigged assembly election [Video]

Protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan alleging rigged assembly election

People protested across the region in Gilgit-Baltistan on November 25 (Wednesday). They alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election was rigged. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won majority of the 23 assembly seats there.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistan-based militant group

Construction of 26/11 memorial underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate [Video]

Construction of 26/11 memorial underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate

Construction of memorial for 26/11 terror attacks underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate Office premises. On November 26, 2008, Mumbai city had come to a standstill when several Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered the city and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings. The horrific attacks left a dark day in the history of country leaving hundreds dead. The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years jail for illegal funding of 2 terror cases

 According to a report by Samaa TV, a Lahore anti-terrorism court has sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Saeed, Prof Zafar Iqbal, and Yahya Muhajid to a cumulative..
DNA

Federal Bureau of Prisons Federal Bureau of Prisons Corrections agency of the US federal government

Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News [Video]

Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News

Lori Loughlin on Friday began her prison sentence following her conviction in the college admission scandal. Her inmate number is 77827-112, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: What happened 12 years ago on this day in Mumbai?|Oneindia News [Video]

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: What happened 12 years ago on this day in Mumbai?|Oneindia News

On the 12th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai Terror Attacks, we pay our tributes to the martyrs and victims who lost their lives. on the night of November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks [Video]

Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its 12th anniversary. The event took place at Mumbai Police..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Nitish Kumar's minister Mewalal Choudhary quits hours after taking charge|Oneindia News [Video]

Nitish Kumar's minister Mewalal Choudhary quits hours after taking charge|Oneindia News

The mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, has been sentenced to 10 years in two terror cases by a court in Pakistan. This is not the first time that Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced in a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai terror attacks: Govt accelerates efforts to extradite 26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India

 India has accelerated its efforts for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the Pakistani-Canadian doctor and the co-conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesnewKerala.com

12 years after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Pakistan's Punjab - where it was plotted - is imploding

 Twelve years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Pakistan province of Punjab - the place where the attacks were plotted - is imploding. The province is...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesnewKerala.comZee News

Nikkhil Advani's medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to launch in March 2021

 Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary, and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and...
Mid-Day