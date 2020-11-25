Global  
 

Football legend Diego Maradona dies suddenly, aged 60

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Football legend Diego Maradona dies suddenly, aged 60Diego Maradona, arguably the best footballer ever, has died at the age of 60. Maradona suffered a heart attack in Tigre, Buenos Aires, after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain earlier this month, according to the Clarin newspaper. Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and won league championships in Italy and at home, granting him...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 01:39

 Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986...

‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Crowds gather in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood Maradona once called home to pay respects following the footballer’s death.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Zidane and Koke remember Maradona [Video]

Zidane and Koke remember Maradona

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says Diego Maradona's death marks a sad day "not only for the soccer world, but for the entire world".

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:09Published

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

 Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Argentina's presidential office announced Wednesday.
CBS News
Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona [Video]

Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona

A moment of silence is held at all eight Champions League fixtures onWednesday, as the footballing world pays tribute to Argentina legend DiegoMaradona, who has died aged 60.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died [Video]

Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona passed away aged 60 after suffering a heart attack in Tigre, Argentina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:15Published

Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says [Video]

Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says

Diego Maradona’s former teammate has described the Argentina as “the very best in the history of football”. Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he’d remember his friend for his “extraordinary love”. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Napoli set to rename stadium after Diego Maradona following icon’s death

 > Napoli are set to rename their Stadio San Paolo home in honour of Diego Maradona, following the Argentine’s passing at the age of 60. Maradona became a hero..
WorldNews

Diego Maradona dies: Three days of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour in

 Three days of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour in for Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, who died on Wednesday.
BBC News

Diego Maradona was 'virtually unplayable', says Peter Reid [Video]

Diego Maradona was 'virtually unplayable', says Peter Reid

Former England midfielder Peter Reid, who played opposite Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 World Cup game, has said the Argentinian was "one of the greatest footballers to ever walk the planet". Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. "He was virtually unplayable", said Reid, "he was a genius". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Diego Maradona dies aged 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Video]

Fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Diego Maradona memorialized on Columbian monument [Video]

Diego Maradona memorialized on Columbian monument

A monument in Barranquilla City, Columbia is lit up in the colors of Argentina while displaying a message paying tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday night, November 25.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Thousands of Argentinians gather in Buenos Aires after Diego Maradona's death [Video]

Thousands of Argentinians gather in Buenos Aires after Diego Maradona's death

Thousands of Argentinians celebrating the life of Diego Maradona gathered at the obelisk monument in the centre of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, November 25.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published