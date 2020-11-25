Football legend Diego Maradona dies suddenly, aged 60
Diego Maradona, arguably the best footballer ever, has died at the age of 60. Maradona suffered a heart attack in Tigre, Buenos Aires, after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain earlier this month, according to the Clarin newspaper. Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and won league championships in Italy and at home, granting him...
