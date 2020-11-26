Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AWS: Amazon web outage breaks vacuums and doorbells

BBC News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Smart-home owners are left without service as an AWS outage breaks device functionality.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

 Black Friday deals will be launching in a big way starting tomorrow, following Thanksgiving (November 26th) in the US. Due to the pandemic, the best deals will..
The Verge
Amazon's cloud service outage hobbles several sites [Video]

Amazon's cloud service outage hobbles several sites

Amazon's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is experiencing a large-scale outage. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Apple’s AirPods Pros are down to $169 at Walmart and Amazon

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, but have been holding off to wait for a significant price drop,..
The Verge

Major retailers urged to revive hazard pay amid holiday rush

 Profits surge with pandemic for Amazon and Walmart; both axed extra wages for frontline workers months ago.
CBS News