Coronavirus digest: Germany passes 1 million cases
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Germany has seen more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. US health experts fear Thanksgiving gatherings will lead to a spike in infections. DW rounds up the latest.
Germany has seen more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. US health experts fear Thanksgiving gatherings will lead to a spike in infections. DW rounds up the latest.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources