Coronavirus digest: Germany passes 1 million cases

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Germany has seen more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. US health experts fear Thanksgiving gatherings will lead to a spike in infections. DW rounds up the latest.
 Germany will extend its restrictions until early January, Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday evening.

