Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

The Age Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Trump has so far refused to concede the election and claims without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud, and that he and not Biden won it.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: Donald Trump says he will leave White House

Donald Trump says he will leave White House 00:32

 Donald Trump says he will leave White House if the electoral college convenes to elect Joe Biden president.

