Texans dominate Lions, 41-25, in what may be Matt Patricia's final game coaching Detroit

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Embattled coach Matt Patricia and the Lions get pummeled by Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in embarrassing Thanksgiving loss.
