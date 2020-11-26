Texans dominate Lions, 41-25, in what may be Matt Patricia's final game coaching Detroit
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Embattled coach Matt Patricia and the Lions get pummeled by Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in embarrassing Thanksgiving loss.
Matt Patricia American football coach
Detroit Lions National Football League franchise in Detroit, Michigan
