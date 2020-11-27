Global  
 

Trump says he will leave office if Electoral College votes for Biden

Deutsche Welle Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The US president has yet to publicly concede the election, despite Biden being projected to receive more Electoral College votes. Trump said the Electoral College would be making a "mistake" if they confirmed Biden won.
