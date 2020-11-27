Trump says he will leave office if Electoral College votes for Biden
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The US president has yet to publicly concede the election, despite Biden being projected to receive more Electoral College votes. Trump said the Electoral College would be making a "mistake" if they confirmed Biden won.
The US president has yet to publicly concede the election, despite Biden being projected to receive more Electoral College votes. Trump said the Electoral College would be making a "mistake" if they confirmed Biden won.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources