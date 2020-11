1st ODI: Australia opt to bat vs India in Sydney, Steve Smith back Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Australia chose to bat against Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team in the 1st ODI in Sydney with Steve Smith coming back into the team. 👓 View full article

