North Korea attempts to hack South Korean coronavirus vaccine firms — spy agency
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
South Korea has reportedly thwarted attempts by the North to hack into coronavirus vaccine makers. An intelligence briefing also alleges North Korea has executed two people as part of its anti-coronavirus efforts.
