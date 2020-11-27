Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In pictures: protesting violence against women, failed coup verdict in Turkey, Maradona's death

euronews Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Protests condemning violence against women, hundreds jailed for life in Turkey, melted scaffolding removed from Notre-Dame, fans mourning Maradona's death - these and other key stories of the week captured by photographers around the world
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video:

"No signs of crime or violence were noticed" in Diego Maradona's death 02:09

 The investigators who are in charge of the cause of the death of former soccer player Diego Maradona assured on November 25 that the experts who surveyed the house in the Tigre private neighborhood did

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Turkish women rally to denounce violence against women in Istanbul [Video]

Turkish women rally to denounce violence against women in Istanbul

Protesters chant and march down a street in Istanbul on Wednesday (November 25) to denounce violence against women.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
How can India be made safer for women? [Video]

How can India be made safer for women?

The recent death of a young Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in northern India, has led to shock, outrage and protests across the country. The case has..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:11Published