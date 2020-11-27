Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Which '80s action hero is the better Santa Claus in 2020: Kurt Russell or Mel Gibson?

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Kurt Russell and Mel Gibson, stars of 'Tequila Sunrise,' both play Santa Claus in new movies. Let's break down who's the better Old St. Nick.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mel Gibson Mel Gibson American-Australian actor and filmmaker


Kurt Russell Kurt Russell American actor

What to stream this Thanksgiving weekend: 'Christmas Chronicles 2,' 'Superintelligence,' 'Happiest Season'

 New films out on streaming this Thanksgiving: Kurt Russell is Santa again in Netflix's ''Christmas Chronicles 2' and Hulu unleashes 'Happiest Season.'
USATODAY.com
Kurt Russell On Why Stars Getting Political Can Hurt Their Craft | THR News [Video]

Kurt Russell On Why Stars Getting Political Can Hurt Their Craft | THR News

According to Kurt Russell in a 'New York Times' feature, with partner Goldie Hawn, Hollywood stars shouldn't wade into politics publicly, as he thinks doing so only hurts their craft.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

Fatman Movie - Clip with Mel Gibson and Marianne Jean-Baptiste [Video]

Fatman Movie - Clip with Mel Gibson and Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Fatman Movie - Clip with Mel Gibson and Marianne Jean-Baptiste Plot synopsis: Santa Claus must contend with a hitman sent from a disappointed child. Directors: Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms Writers:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:40Published
The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie [Video]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published
FATMAN Movie - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste [Video]

FATMAN Movie - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

FATMAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:45Published