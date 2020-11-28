Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It's late but a deal is still possible': UK and EU continue Brexit talks in London

Sky News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
'It's late but a deal is still possible': UK and EU continue Brexit talks in LondonThe EU's chief negotiator has arrived in London ahead of the resumption of Brexit talks with his UK counterpart on Saturday, as the deadline to strike a deal moves ever closer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michel Barnier arrives in London ahead of trade talks resuming

Michel Barnier arrives in London ahead of trade talks resuming 00:52

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has arrived in London ahead of face-to-facetalks in a bid to reach a Brexit deal. Mr Barnier was pictured wearing a maskas he left St Pancras International station in central London, waving to themedia as he left in a car.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
What does Biden’s win mean for Ireland and UK-EU trade talks? [Video]

What does Biden’s win mean for Ireland and UK-EU trade talks?

Biden’s ‘Irish roots’ have come up often, and the people of Ballina are hoping that he will be able to ensure peace in Ireland.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published