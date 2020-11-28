How Harry Kane became Jose Mourinho’s perfect villain

Global  
 

How Harry Kane became Jose Mourinho’s perfect villainRead full article Tony Evans28 November 2020, 9:14 am·5-min read (2020 Getty Images) Jose Mourinho’s greatest successes in the Premier League have always featured a striker of exquisite cynicism who is despised by opposition fans. Didier Drogba was the bogeyman during the Portuguese’s first spell at Chelsea; Diego Costa the panto villain leading the line in the manager’s second spell in west London. On Sunday, the Tottenham Hotspur manager returns to Stamford Bridge with his team riding high and another forward line built around a master of dark arts. Harry Kane is the heir to the dark crown once worn by Drogba and Costa. Jamie Carragher highlighted Kane’s impact against Manchester City...
