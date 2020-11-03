EPL: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho hails match-winner Gareth Bale
Jose Mourinho praised Gareth Bale's patience to wait for his chance to shine after coming off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Brighton that lifted Spurs up to second in the Premier League. Bale is yet to start in the league during his second spell at the club he left for a world record fee to join Real Madrid...
