Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quinn after disastrous tenure

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions fired Matt Patricia, ending a tenure that was the least successful since Rod Marinelli was coaching Detroit from 2006-08.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving tradition interrupted with COVID-19

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving tradition interrupted with COVID-19 01:26

 The Detroit Lions will be playing on Thanksgiving, but the tradition of having tens of thousands of fans in the stands won't happen this year.

