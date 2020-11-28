Languishing Lions fire coach Patricia, GM Quinn

Matt Patricia's script is too familiar because his Lions lose too much



Matt Patricia's script is too familiar because his Lions lose too much | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:40 Published 5 days ago

Patricia reacts to criticism following Lions win over Washington



Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke Monday about his team still facing criticism despite Sunday's win over Washington. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago