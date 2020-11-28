Global  
 

Languishing Lions fire coach Patricia, GM Quinn

ESPN Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Lions on Saturday announced head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been relieved of their duties. Patricia's record was 13-29-1 since taking over as the Lions coach in 2018.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Bob Quinn's Matt Patricia plan has failed with Lions

Bob Quinn's Matt Patricia plan has failed with Lions 01:19

 Bob Quinn's Matt Patricia plan has failed with Lions | Brad Galli has more

