Languishing Lions fire coach Patricia, GM Quinn
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Lions on Saturday announced head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been relieved of their duties. Patricia's record was 13-29-1 since taking over as the Lions coach in 2018.
