Virus Disruptions Hit 49ers and Broncos, as N.F.L. Crisis Grows
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The 49ers would need to train away for the headquarters for three weeks under an order from local health officials. The Broncos have none of their quarterbacks available for their game on Sunday.
