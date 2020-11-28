Global  
 

Lil Wayne Drops No Ceilings 3 featuring Drake, Young Thug and More

Lil Wayne Drops No Ceilings 3 featuring Drake, Young Thug and MoreMixtape Wayne returns for the No Ceilings trilogy. On Friday night (Nov. 27) Lil Wayne dropped No Ceilings 3. The mixtape is hosted by DJ Khaled. Over the past few weeks, the We The Best CEO has teased songs from the mixtape on his social media. It certainly garnered much anticipation for the...
Lil Wayne Cancels Performance at Tyson vs. Jones Fight Due to 'Unforeseeable Circumstances'

 Lil Wayne will no longer be appearing at the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight....
Lil Wayne Backs Out of Performance at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

 Lil Wayne will NOT be performing at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight after all -- even though he signed a contract saying he would ... TMZ has learned...
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement [Video]

50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement

50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day.

Drake and Adonis Share Sweet Moment in this Photo

 Drake is in love ... and it shows. Drizzy posted this super sweet pic of him, asleep on the shoulder of his son, 3-year-old Adonis, and it kinda melts your..
Drake Says Weeknd Snub Proves Grammys Irrelevant

 Drake almost finds humor in the Grammys which inexplicably snubbed The Weeknd, essentially saying those little trophies really don't mean crap. Drake said..
Barack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake essaying his role in a biopic

 Barack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake playing him in his biopic Barak Obama is giving a nod of approval to the artist he wants to portray him on..
Barack Obama Signs Off on Drake Playing Him in Future Biopic Movie

 Barack Obama has finally given Drake his blessing to portray him in a biopic -- something the kid has openly tried wishing into existence. The former President..
