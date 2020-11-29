Global  
 

Utah monolith: Has the mysterious metal object disappeared?

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Utah monolith: Has the mysterious metal object disappeared?A mysterious metal monolith discovered last week in the desert in the US state of Utah has disappeared, officials say. Utah's Bureau of Land Management said it had seen credible reports the object had been removed "by an unknown party". Social media images apparently from the site show a pile of rocks and a small piece of metal left behind. The discovery of the 12ft (3.7m) high object sparked a national guessing game as to how it got there, and saw dozens of people pay a visit in...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith 00:50

 Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth? The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The Aero Bureau & Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had been conducting...

Monolith in the Utah Desert Mysteriously Disappears

 It's a mystery shrouded in a mystery ... the monolith has disappeared. The shiny metal, which was adorned a remote area of Utah, is there no more ... according..
That Mysterious Monolith in the Utah Desert? It’s Gone, Officials Say

 The metal structure has been removed, Utah officials said on Saturday, adding that they had not taken it down.
BSE, JandK Govt ink MoUs to spread financial awareness in UT [Video]

BSE, JandK Govt ink MoUs to spread financial awareness in UT

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) signed four MoUs with Mission Youth, Government of JandK on November 27 in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to spread financial awareness, support economic development, and encourage sustainable livelihood in the Union Territory.

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery [Video]

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery

A mysterious metal monolith has been found planted in the ground in a remotepart of the United States. The object was spotted in Utah by state officialswho were helping to count sheep from a..

Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News [Video]

Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News

A mysterious metal monolith has been discovered in the remote mars-like landscape of the Utah desert in the united states. The plain metal 3-sided structure was spotted during a helicopter survey on..

Mystery of the metal monolith found in Utah [Video]

Mystery of the metal monolith found in Utah

A giant metal monolith found last week in a remote part of southern Utah has mystified millions. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Mysterious monolith disappears from remote desert in southeast Utah

 Utah Bureau of Land Management officials say the 10- to 12-foot tall steel structure went missing sometime Friday night. BLM spokeswoman...
Utah monolith: Has the mysterious metal object disappeared?

 Utah officials and images on social media suggest the shiny desert structure has been taken down.
Mysterious shiny monolith found in Utah desert

 Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state. The smooth,...
