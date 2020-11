Utah monolith: Has the mysterious metal object disappeared?

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A mysterious metal monolith discovered last week in the desert in the US state of Utah has disappeared, officials say. Utah's Bureau of Land Management said it had seen credible reports the object had been removed "by an unknown party". Social media images apparently from the site show a pile of rocks and a small piece of metal left behind. The discovery of the 12ft (3.7m) high object sparked a national guessing game as to how it got there, and saw dozens of people pay a visit in...