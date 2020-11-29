Global  
 

Dehumanising: Israeli groups’ verdict on military invasions of Palestinian homes

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Dehumanising: Israeli groups’ verdict on military invasions of Palestinian homesA damning report by three Israeli human rights groups has condemned the military’s widespread practice of entering Palestinian homes in the occupied territories, often in the middle of the night. The report, which includes testimonies of soldiers, doctors and Palestinian families, claims that Israeli troops...
