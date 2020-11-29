Dehumanising: Israeli groups’ verdict on military invasions of Palestinian homes
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
A damning report by three Israeli human rights groups has condemned the military’s widespread practice of entering Palestinian homes in the occupied territories, often in the middle of the night. The report, which includes testimonies of soldiers, doctors and Palestinian families, claims that Israeli troops...
A damning report by three Israeli human rights groups has condemned the military’s widespread practice of entering Palestinian homes in the occupied territories, often in the middle of the night. The report, which includes testimonies of soldiers, doctors and Palestinian families, claims that Israeli troops...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Brazen killings expose Iran’s vulnerabilities as it struggles to respondWritten by David D. Kirkpatrick, Ronen Bergman and Farnaz Fassihi The raid alone was brazen enough. A team of Israeli commandos with high-powered torches blasted..
WorldNews
Iran vows vengeance after assassination of top nuclear scientistOn Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister..
CBS News
Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist, blamed on IsraelIran's supreme leader has demanded the "definitive punishment" of those behind the killing of a scientist who led Tehran's disbanded military nuclear programme...
New Zealand Herald
Palestinians Ethnonational group of Palestine
Family to launch legal action to get Palestinian's body from Israel
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:33Published
Palestinians slam Pompeo over pro-settlement effortsAMMAN: Palestinian officials have downplayed the effectiveness of a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his recent visit to Israeli settlements..
WorldNews
Obituary: Erekat, negotiator, public face of Palestinian cause
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:53Published
Palestinians mourn death of Saeb Erekat, champion of their cause
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:15Published
Related news from verified sources