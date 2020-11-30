Global  
 

Jennifer Lawrence's family farm in Kentucky burns down in 'horrible fire'

Monday, 30 November 2020
Jennifer Lawrence's family mourns the loss of their Camp Hi-Ho in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a "horrible fire."
