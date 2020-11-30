Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm in Kentucky Burns Down in Fire

E! Online Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence's family farm in Kentucky, which hosts a summer camp for kids, was severely damaged in a fire over the weekend. According to a message on the Camp Hi Ho Facebook...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jennifer Lawrence's family summer camp destroyed by fire

Jennifer Lawrence's family summer camp destroyed by fire 00:58

 Jennifer Lawrence's brother is asking for help after the family's summer camp went up in flames over the weekend.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thanksgiving Dinner Catches Fire In Oven [Video]

Thanksgiving Dinner Catches Fire In Oven

This woman was preparing Macaroni and Cheese for Thanksgiving dinner when the pot caught fire. Her father had turned the oven to broil instead of bake which burned the mac and cheese. The woman pulled..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence's family farm in Kentucky burns down in 'horrible fire'

 Jennifer Lawrence's family mourns the loss of their Camp Hi-Ho in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a "horrible fire."
USATODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm Catches Fire, Brother Asks for Help

 The summer day camp that Jennifer Lawrence's family runs on a farm in Kentucky was struck by a massive fire -- and her brother is asking for help to recoup what...
TMZ.com