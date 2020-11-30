'World's loneliest elephant' helped by Cher arrives in Cambodia to start new life

Global  
 

Kaavan, dubbed the "world's loneliest elephant", has arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life at a sanctuary.
 For years Kaavan was living in substandard conditions at a Islamabad zoo. After a public outcry and campaigning by the US singer Cher. Kaavan, considered the world’s ‘loneliest elephant’ has finally moved from Pakistan to Cambodia.

