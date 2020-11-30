'World's loneliest elephant' helped by Cher arrives in Cambodia to start new life

‘World’s Loneliest Elephant’ Moves to Cambodia With the Help of Cher
The “world's loneliest elephant” is on his way to a sanctuary in Cambodia where he'll finally be in the company of other elephants. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
‘World’s loneliest elephant’ ready to fly to new home
An elephant dubbed the “world’s loneliest” after languishing alone for yearsat a zoo in Pakistan has been readied for his flight to a sanctuary inCambodia and the much-needed company of other..
Cher helps save world's loneliest elephant
Singer Cher has travelled to Pakistan to help save an elephant who spent nearly 20 years chained up and alone in Islamabad zoo.