Kelly Clarkson wins primary custody of kids amid 'issues of trust' with ex Brandon Blackstock

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson has won primary physical custody of her children — daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4 — with her ex Brandon Blackstock.
 The court documents — which ruled in favor of Clarkson — stated that she and Brandon Blackstock "have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them"

