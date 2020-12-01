Late Night Reels as Joe Biden Gets the Boot, Too

Presidential Transition: Biden Wins Arizona
Another swing state victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden late last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security declares the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history. Yet,..
Late Night On Trump Tantrum
These late night comedians couldn’t help but mock President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.
D.C. demonstrators take the streets as nation's capital awaits announcement on next U.S. president
As the counting of votes for the presidential election proceeded on November 3, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington, D.C. late at night.