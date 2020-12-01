Global  
 

Late Night Reels as Joe Biden Gets the Boot, Too

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
“Someone check who that dog voted for,” Trevor Noah said after the president-elect fractured his foot while playing with his German shepherd.
