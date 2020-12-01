Global  
 

Jonathan Van Ness shares powerful statement on World AIDS Day: 'So much work left to be done'

Celebrities are speaking out this World AIDS Day – including "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness, who has publicly revealed he was HIV-positive.
Video Credit: SELF - Published
News video: Body Stories: Jonathan Van Ness on Self-Acceptance, Health, and Recovery

Body Stories: Jonathan Van Ness on Self-Acceptance, Health, and Recovery 06:14

 Our December 2020 cover star, Jonathan Van Ness, sits down with us to talk about how discovering he was HIV-positive and recovering from his meth addiction led to more self-discovery and acceptance. From figure skating as self-care to eating however many cookies he wants at night, JVN proves that...

Recommitting to the battle against HIV & AIDS on World AIDS Day 2020

 In the U.S. alone, more than 1 million Americans are living with HIV. Alphonso David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, joins CBSN to discuss how his..
CBS News
World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19 [Video]

World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:19Published
World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the pandemic, the World Health Organisation is also urging governments not to forget measures to curb HIV infections.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:05Published

This World Aids Day the global response to HIV stands on a precipice

 In a pandemic, when policy falls short, people die. Amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing HIV pandemic, this is clearer today than ever before...
WorldNews

Philadelphians Coming Together To Raise Awareness For World AIDS Day [Video]

Philadelphians Coming Together To Raise Awareness For World AIDS Day

Community leaders offered prayers of remembrance and celebration virtually today.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published
Americans are using these tricks to cheer themselves up in lockdown [Video]

Americans are using these tricks to cheer themselves up in lockdown

Eight in 10 Americans are desperate to hear some positive news in the remainder of 2020, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 census-balanced Americans about how they've coped with the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Biden and Harris released a joint statement to send wishes on Nanak's 551st birth anniversary. The duo..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

World AIDS Day 2020: Frequently asked questions answered

 *World AIDS Day* is observed every year on December 1 to raise awareness and educate people about the pandemic disease which is caused by the Human...
Mid-Day Also reported by •cbs4.comZee News

Apple Expands Partnership With (RED) to Combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19

 This World Aids Day, Apple has announced an expanded partnership with (RED) to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa while simultaneously protecting those communities from...
MacRumours.com

COVID-19 can cause more HIV cases, AIDS-related deaths in 2 years: UN

 On World AIDS Day on Tuesday, a latest report from the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has warned that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could result in...
Mid-Day