Jonathan Van Ness shares powerful statement on World AIDS Day: 'So much work left to be done'
Celebrities are speaking out this World AIDS Day – including "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness, who has publicly revealed he was HIV-positive.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jonathan Van Ness American hairstylist and television personality
World AIDS Day
Recommitting to the battle against HIV & AIDS on World AIDS Day 2020In the U.S. alone, more than 1 million Americans are living with HIV. Alphonso David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, joins CBSN to discuss how his..
CBS News
World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:19Published
World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:05Published
This World Aids Day the global response to HIV stands on a precipiceIn a pandemic, when policy falls short, people die. Amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing HIV pandemic, this is clearer today than ever before...
WorldNews
