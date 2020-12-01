Global  
 

Car kills 5, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone: police

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Police in Trier said five people were killed after a car had driven into them in the pedestrian zone in the city. Authorities said the driver, a 51-year-old man, had been arrested.
 A man drove a car at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the south-westernGerman city of Trier on Tuesday, killing five people – including a nine-month-old child, and seriously injuring many more, officials said.

