Car kills 5, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone: police
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Police in Trier said five people were killed after a car had driven into them in the pedestrian zone in the city. Authorities said the driver, a 51-year-old man, had been arrested.
