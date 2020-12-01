Global  
 

Romanian monolith revealed after Utah monolith disappears, local mayor is 'honored'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
After a Utah monolith earns worldwide attention, only to disappear, a new monolith appears in Romania. "No reason to panic," the local mayor writes.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Monolith in Romania disappears

Monolith in Romania disappears 00:25

 It seems a bit like a case of deja vu - a metallic monolith that appeared on a hill in Romania has vanished. The pillar measured about nine feet tall and resembles a similar one spotted in Utah nearly two weeks ago.

Now Romania's mysterious monolith has vanished without a trace

 You wait for ages for an era-defining monolith created by an unseen alien race to appear out of nowhere – then two turn up at once.After the mysterious..
New Zealand Herald
Another metal monolith spotted in Romania [Video]

Another metal monolith spotted in Romania

A mysterious metallic monolith appeared on a hilltop in Romania's mountainous Neamt county last week, but had vanished by Tuesday (December 1).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

New Monolith Surfaces in Romania After One in Utah Desert Vanishes

 Now you see it, now you don't ... and now you do again, because a new monolith is upon us -- in Europe -- right after one vanished into thin air here in the..
TMZ.com
Romanian nightclub fire documentary named as one of best ever films about journalism [Video]

Romanian nightclub fire documentary named as one of best ever films about journalism

A documentary about investigative reporting after a nightclub fire in Romania is described as one of the best films ever made about journalismView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

