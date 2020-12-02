NBA schedule for Christmas Day tentatively features 2020 conference finalists

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill



[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

