Salesforce agrees to buy Slack for $27.7 billion

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Salesforce agrees to buy Slack for $27.7 billionNew York, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- American cloud software giant Salesforce.com Inc. said Tuesday it has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc. for $27.7 billion in cash and stock. The acquisition would be the largest in the 21-year history of Salesforce, a company that recently surpassed $20 billion in annual revenue and is increasingly positioning itself as a clear competitor of Microsoft’s in...
ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

