Coronavirus vaccine, Georgia recount, Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: 5 things to know Wednesday
A breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine announcement, Georgia's second recount ends and more things to start your Wednesday.
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Asian Americans emerge as Georgia's fastest-growing voting blocAs activists work to mobilize voters ahead of Georgia's critical Senate runoff elections in January, exit poll data shows the state's Asian American community..
CBS News
Georgia couple facing eviction as housing protections set to expireThe power line to their house was cut and their landlord has refused to fix it for five weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
Georgia Was a Big Win for Democrats. Black Women Did the Groundwork.Before the Democratic Party invested in Georgia, or President Trump and Joe Biden saw it as a battleground, Black political organizers devoted years of hard work..
NYTimes.com
Georgia Rep. Kwanza Hall to serve until Jan. 3Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall was sworn in to the House of Representatives on Thursday. Hall won a runoff election to briefly fill the seat in..
USATODAY.com
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sleigh itThe Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting looked different this year with no audience due to the pandemic, but it was far from a silent night.
USATODAY.com
Kicking off the holiday season: How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lightingNBC's annual special "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which features the tree lighting," will be aired live on Wednesday night.
USATODAY.com
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on viewing this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeAt a press conference Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined some of the COVID-19 safety measures in place to avoid crowds at this year's..
CBS News
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on crowd control for Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says tickets will be required to visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year to help prevent crowds amid the..
CBS News
