Delta partners with CDC for international traveler contact tracing
Delta Air Lines says it will become the first airline to begin coronavirus contact tracing for travelers arriving in the United States.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Delta Air Lines Major airline of the United States; founding member of SkyTeam
Rome airport to offer COVID-tested flights to/from U.S.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
Health officials in Africa concerned about COVID-19 vaccine availabilityThe head of Africa's CDC is sounding the alarm about the need for timely access to vaccines for COVID-19. Cara Anna, Africa correspondent for the Associated..
CBS News
CDC chief says US faces pandemic's hardest timeThe head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the country is about to go through "the most difficult time in the public health history of..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: CDC director warns of 450K deaths by February; California again breaks daily case record; 48 NBA players test positiveNBA says 48 players have tested positive for virus. Hawaii couple arrested for traveling after positive COVID test. 273K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources