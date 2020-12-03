Warner Bros. releasing all 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day as theaters, including 'Dune,' 'Matrix 4'
Warner Bros. will release all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day as theaters, at no extra charge to subscribers.
Warner Bros. will release every single movie in 2021 simultaneously on HBO MaxIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
WarnerMedia is pushing even more aggressively into streaming by releasing every single movie in 2021..
The Verge
Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first title that HBO Max streams in 4KImage: Warner Bros.
When Warner Bros. announced in mid-November that Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max the same day it premieres in..
The Verge
