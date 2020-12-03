Global  
 

Warner Bros. releasing all 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day as theaters, including 'Dune,' 'Matrix 4'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Warner Bros. will release all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day as theaters, at no extra charge to subscribers.
