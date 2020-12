Justin Bieber fires back at troll encouraging people to insult Hailey Bieber

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

“Sorry” hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez . Responding in a lengthy post on his Instagram Story, he wrote: "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling...