Justin Bieber fires back at troll encouraging people to insult Hailey Bieber

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Justin Bieber fires back at troll encouraging people to insult Hailey Bieber"Sorry" hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez. Responding in a lengthy post on his Instagram Story, he wrote: "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber 00:47

 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez.

