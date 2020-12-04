Global  
 

Roger Stone claims North Korea boated in votes for Biden 'through a harbour in Maine'

Friday, 4 December 2020
Roger Stone claims North Korea boated in votes for Biden ‘through a harbour in Maine’In a new set of unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, Roger Stone, a longtime friend and a former adviser to President Donald Trump on Thursday said that North Korea interfered in the US presidential elections. Appearing on far-right radio programme The Alex Jones Show, Mr Stones claimed that there was “incontrovertible evidence” that the votes were brought into the US through Maine. He didn’t present any himself. "I just learned of absolute incontrovertible evidence of North Korean boats delivering ballots through a harbour in...
