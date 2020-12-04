Judge restores DACA, orders DHS to take first-time applications from immigrants
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children are immediately eligible to apply for an Obama-era program that grants them work permits, a federal judge in New York ruled.
