Meet Joe Biden's crisis manager, Ron Klain, who will be in the trenches with Dr. Anthony Fauci fighting COVID-19
Ron Klain's chance encounter as a boy with Robert F. Kennedy put him on a path that has led to becoming the top aide to President-elect Joe Biden.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ron Klain Incoming White House Chief of Staff
Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Mom voted Trump, son voted Biden. Their conversation is an inspiration for a divided nation.Some relationships are too important to be severed by politics.
USATODAY.com
Joe From Scranton Didn’t Win Back the Working ClassAn economic analysis of the counties that Joe Biden won and lost shows how the two parties are continuing to realign.
NYTimes.com
Stars and Scars -- You Be the JudgeWell, it looks like some people will get that shot this month, and Dr. Fauci is hopping on the Biden train. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com
US election: 'Legal milestone' - Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become presidentCalifornia certified its presidential election on Friday (Saturday NZT) and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Plea in SC seeks refund of 'exorbitant money' charged for RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19The fresh plea said that when hospitals and laboratories were charging Rs 4,500 for the test, the actual cost, including that of the testing kit, was between Rs..
IndiaTimes
After Vij tests Covid positive, Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacy can be determined only 14 days after second dose"COVAXIN clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days after the second dose. COVAXIN..
IndiaTimes
Argentina to tax 12,000 wealthy people to tackle CovidSome 12,000 people will have to pay the one-off levy to fund relief measures and health supplies.
BBC News
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" - 12/4/20Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News
Fauci walks back U.K. "rushed" approval commentsHe said in an interview Friday that his criticism, which first aired on British television, was reactionary, and he "felt badly" about it.
CBS News
Robert F. Kennedy 20th-century American politician and brother of John F. Kennedy
Sports legend Rafer Johnson has died at age 86Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin in 1968, died Wednesday at his home in the Sherman..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources