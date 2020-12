Meng Wanzhou returns to court amid rumours of deal for release Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Even as rumours swirl of a possible deal to end criminal charges against Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei chief financial officer will return to a B.C. court Monday to hear testimony from the police and customs officers involved in her arrest two years ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 3 days ago U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China 01:24 The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said. Gloria Tso reports. You Might Like