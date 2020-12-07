England face Poland in World Cup qualifying, Wales drawn with Belgium
23 minutes ago) England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
4 hours ago
Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol examines why some of England's 2018 FIFA World Cup heroes have struggled to break into the Three Lions fold since that unforgettable campaign in Russia.
England's forgotten 2018 World Cup heroes 02:04
Johnny Williams urges patience as Wales builds for the future
Johnny Williams has urged Wales fans to keep their patience and he says thatWayne Pivac’s squad will “keep moving forward.” Wales’ latest defeat – a 24-13Autumn Nations Cup loss to England at..
Pivac: We'll complain to World Rugby
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says they plan to complain to World Rugby over the refereeing in their defeat to England in the Autumn Nations Cup.
