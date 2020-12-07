Global  
 

England face Poland in World Cup qualifying, Wales drawn with Belgium

BBC News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol examines why some of England's 2018 FIFA World Cup heroes have struggled to break into the Three Lions fold since that unforgettable campaign in Russia.

Johnny Williams has urged Wales fans to keep their patience and he says thatWayne Pivac's squad will "keep moving forward." Wales' latest defeat – a 24-13Autumn Nations Cup loss to England at..

England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones said he was "really pleased" that histeam had managed to overcome obstacles to claim victory over Wales in theAutumn Nations Cup and avoid a "horror movie" repeat..

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says they plan to complain to World Rugby over the refereeing in their defeat to England in the Autumn Nations Cup.

