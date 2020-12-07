Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Brexit Deadline Looms, Boris Johnson Takes Personal Control of Talks

NYTimes.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
With negotiators at impasse, the prime minister hopes he and European leaders can hammer out a trade deal to replace the one that expires on Dec. 31.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Mixed signals sent about Brexit talks

Mixed signals sent about Brexit talks 01:43

 European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still "very difficult" and it was determined to "take back control" from the bloc it left 10 months ago. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks [Video]

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Britain ready for no deal - minister [Video]

Britain ready for no deal - minister

The UK is prepared for a no-deal scenario, the country's Environment Secretary said on Sunday, as he warned that fundamental divergences remain in the "final few days" of talks.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published