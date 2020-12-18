Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continue

WorldNews Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continueBoris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking difficult”, as Brusselschief negotiator Michel Barnier said there are “just a few hours” left in the Brexit talks. The Prime Minister said on Friday the onus is on the bloc seeing “sense” and making a compromise or the transition period will end on December 31 without a deal, which he acknowledged would be “difficult” in the short-term. Mr Johnson reiterated “no sensible government” could agree to a treaty that does not give the nation control of its laws and waters, two major sticking points for No 10 in the negotiations as the brinkmanship continued. Speaking during a visit to Greater Manchester, the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

What are the new Christmas rules? [Video]

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK?

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings [Video]

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal [Video]

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:09Published
Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:30Published
EU's Barnier says: just hours left for a Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU's Barnier says: just hours left for a Brexit trade deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:09Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks

Negotiators are meeting in Brussels this weekend ahead of a Sunday deadline called by the European Parliament.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

Brexit: No trade deal unless 'substantial shift' from EU, UK says

 With a decision expected before Christmas, UK sources say it is increasingly likely there will be no deal.
BBC News
Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues [Video]

Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues

Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Brexit Countdown: 12 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 12 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Delays in Brexit preparations risk ‘worst possible start’ to 2021, report warns

 Government delay in preparing Britain for the transition to Brexit risks “the worst possible start” to the new year for UK businesses and citizens, a House..
WorldNews

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

EU fisheries ministers awaiting Brexit deal to conclude own talks [Video]

EU fisheries ministers awaiting Brexit deal to conclude own talks

Europe's agriculture and fisheries ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday for an annual meeting, with the aim of reaching an agreement on the fishing opportunities for next year.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:46Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks enter critical 48-hour period

 The EU says the "moment of truth" has arrived as disagreements with the UK over fishing rights continue.
BBC News

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Greater Manchester Chief Constable quits [Video]

Greater Manchester Chief Constable quits

The chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has resigned after the force was placed in special measures over its failure to record more than 80,000 crimes in the space of a year. A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) last week said it was "deeply troubled" by how cases handled by GMP were closed without proper investigation. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said he has decided to stand down from the post of chief constable with immediate effect. Mr Hopkins has been chief constable of GMP since October 2015, leading a force of 6,866 officers. Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, told reporters he had "agreed" that Mr Hopkins should relinquish his post and it was time for new leadership. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published
'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal [Video]

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Boris Johnson apologises to reporter's mum over unkempt hair [Video]

Boris Johnson apologises to reporter's mum over unkempt hair

Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers an apology to a reporter's mother for hisunkempt hair, while on a trip to Openreach in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain [Video]

Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain

Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review. Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London. However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Related videos from verified sources

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:58Published
UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks [Video]

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published