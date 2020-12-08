Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dead at 97
Chuck Yeager, the steely “Right Stuff” test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Yeager’s death was announced on his twitter account by his wife, Victoria. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. “It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” Victoria Yeager said in the tweet....
