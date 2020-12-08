Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dead at 97

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dead at 97Chuck Yeager, the steely “Right Stuff” test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Yeager’s death was announced on his twitter account by his wife, Victoria. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. “It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” Victoria Yeager said in the tweet....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Chuck Yeager Dead At 97

Chuck Yeager Dead At 97 01:32

 General Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, had died at age 97.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chuck Yeager Chuck Yeager American World War II flying ace and test pilot; first pilot to fly faster than sound

Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, has died at age 97

 The World War II Air Force fighter pilot ace showed he had the "right stuff" when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound.
CBS News

Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, dies at 97

 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles "Chuck" Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the "right stuff" when in..
New Zealand Herald

Chuck Yeager: First pilot to fly supersonic dies aged 97

 The US pilot broke the sound barrier in 1947, helping to pave the way for America's space programme.
BBC News

'America's greatest Pilot' Chuck Yeager, first person to break sound barrier, dies at 97

 Born in West Virginia in 1923, Yeager rose to fame as a fighter pilot in World War II and, in 1947, was the first person to break the sound barrier.
 
USATODAY.com

The Right Stuff (film) The Right Stuff (film) 1983 film by Philip Kaufman

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chuck Yeager, First Pilot To Break Sound Barrier, Dies At 97 [Video]

Chuck Yeager, First Pilot To Break Sound Barrier, Dies At 97

Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at 97.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dead at 97 Chuck Yeager, the steely “Right Stuff” test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24USATODAY.comCTV NewsUpworthyVOA NewsSeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldMediaiteSpace DailyCBS NewsWashington Post

US test pilot Chuck Yeager dies aged 97

 Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the Second World War fighter pilot ace and test pilot who became the first person to fly faster than sound in 1947, has died aged 97.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •MediaiteSpace DailyUpworthyCBS NewsWashington Post