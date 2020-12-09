Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dies age 97

Energy Daily Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dies age 97Washington (AFP) Dec 8, 2020

US aviation legend Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died, his wife announced Monday. "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account. "An incredible life well lived, America's greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be re
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Look back on the life of Chuck Yeager, the world's first supersonic pilot

Look back on the life of Chuck Yeager, the world's first supersonic pilot 02:42

 US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager has died at the age of 97. He was the first person to break the sound barrier when he tested the X-1 in October 1947, although the feat was not announced to the public until 1948. CNN’s John Berman looks back at his life.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Chuck Yeager [Video]

Remembering Chuck Yeager

Remembering an American hero. Grass Valley's own Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, died Monday night at the age of 97.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published
Top Flight: Chuck Yeager Dies At 97 [Video]

Top Flight: Chuck Yeager Dies At 97

One of the United States' greatest daredevils of the sky, Chuck Yeager died on Monday evening. He was 97. The Air Force test pilot made history as the first person to break the sound barrier, flying..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97 [Video]

Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, , Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, , Dead at 97. Yeager's death was confirmed by Victoria Yeager, his second wife, via his verified Twitter account on Monday night. An incredible..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

'Right Stuff' Pilot Legend Chuck Yeager Dies at 97

 Chuck Yeager, the groundbreaking test pilot with "the right stuff" who first broke the sound barrier, has died at age 97. His wife Victoria Yeager, announced the...
Newsmax

Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dead at 97 Chuck Yeager, the steely “Right Stuff” test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.ca