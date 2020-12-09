Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dies age 97

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published 19 hours ago Look back on the life of Chuck Yeager, the world's first supersonic pilot 02:42 US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager has died at the age of 97. He was the first person to break the sound barrier when he tested the X-1 in October 1947, although the feat was not announced to the public until 1948. CNN’s John Berman looks back at his life.