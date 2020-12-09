Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dies age 97

Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Washington (AFP) Dec 8, 2020
US aviation legend Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died, his wife announced Monday. "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account. "An incredible life well lived, America's greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be re
US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager has died at the age of 97. He was the first person to break the sound barrier when he tested the X-1 in October 1947, although the feat was not announced to the public until 1948. CNN’s John Berman looks back at his life.