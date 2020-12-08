|
Chuck Yeager, first person to fly at speed of sound, dies at 97
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97.
"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account on Tuesday.
"An incredible life well lived,...
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
Chuck Yeager Dead At 97 01:32
General Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, had died at age 97.
