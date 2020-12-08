Chuck Yeager, first person to fly at speed of sound, dies at 97

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97.



"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account on Tuesday.



"An incredible life well lived,...