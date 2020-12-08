Global  
 

Chuck Yeager, first person to fly at speed of sound, dies at 97

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97.

"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account on Tuesday.

"An incredible life well lived,...
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Chuck Yeager Dead At 97

Chuck Yeager Dead At 97 01:32

 General Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, had died at age 97.

Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier changed how the world would fly. This is what gave him 'the right stuff' to do it.

 Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, was also one of the U.S. Air Force's most decorated test pilots.  
U.S. Fighter Pilot Chuck Yeager Passes Away At 97

U.S. Fighter Pilot Chuck Yeager Passes Away At 97 Watch VideoU.S. fighter pilot Charles "Chuck" Yeager has passed away at 97. Yeager served in World War Two and in 1947, became the first person to break the...
World’s first supersonic fighter pilot Chuck Yeager dies aged 97

 The first man to fly a plane faster than the speed of sound, Charles “Chuck” Yeagar, has died aged 97.
