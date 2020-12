You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack



Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Delaware native, Trump campaign lawyer DiGenova says ex-cyber chief Krebs should be shot A lawyer from the Trump campaign said that former CISA chief Christopher Krebs was "a class a moron" and should be "shot" during a Monday podcast.

Delawareonline 1 week ago



Trump campaign lawyer stirs outrage by saying ex-cyber chief should be 'taken out at dawn and shot' A lawyer from the Trump campaign said that former CISA chief Christopher Krebs was "a class a moron" and should be "shot" during a Monday podcast.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago